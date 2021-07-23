Police suspect a driver was under the influence after smashing a car into a tree near downtown Colorado Springs early Friday morning, law enforcement said.
The driver was critically injured after plowing into a tree in the 800 block of East Platte Avenue around 1 a.m., mangling the car, police said.
The left side of the car was peeled off and the front end was smashed in, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Officers suspected the driver was under the influence and emergency crews took the driver to a hospital, police said.
Eastbound lanes of Platte Avenue reopened around 5 a.m. after the road closed for several hours, police said.