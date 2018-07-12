Police believe the driver of a truck that nearly slammed into a building in downtown Colorado Springs was drunk and may have been involved in a road rage incident.
The truck took out a tree and damaged a light pole at Kiowa and Weber and was just inches away from slamming into the Colorado Springs City Auditorium. Authorities were on scene investigating for several hours Wednesday night.
Early into the investigation police say the suspected DUI driver started following the driver of another car in an apparent road rage incident. The truck driver then lost control. The suspect is facing multiple traffic charges.
The suspect was taken to the hospital, but will be allowed to go home after treatment. The driver of the other vehicle was cited for not having insurance.