A suspected drunk driver rolled their vehicle on the Interstate 25 off-ramp to Cimarron Street near downtown Colorado Springs early Sunday, Gazette news partner, KKTV reports.
The southbound offramp was closed about 4:30 a.m. following the crash. It has since been reopened, KKTV said.
Police responded to the crash on the southbound exit 141 where the driver hit an unattended, parked car on the shoulder of the interstate, KKTV reports.
Police say the driver was not seriously hurt, but alcohol is a factor in the crash, according to KKTV. The name of the driver has not been released.