A driver is suspected of driving under the influence after smashing into a parked car and narrowly missing a hotel.

The suspect blew through the South Nevada Avenue and East Cimarron Street intersection before losing control of their car, taking out the parked vehicle, a parking meter and a parking sign in front of the Kinship Landing hotel downtown on South Nevada. The car came to a stop just feet from the building doors, according to police.

Read the full story with KKTV.