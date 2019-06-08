Authorities believe alcohol, drugs and reckless driving may have played a role in a crash that seriously injured multiple people, including kids, on Friday.
The crash happened along Highway 50 at mile marker 337 in Pueblo County at about 3 p.m. near Avondale east of Pueblo. Colorado State Patrol is reporting 38-year-old Pueblo resident Misty Johnson was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on the highway. Authorities state she was passing multiple cars on the right shoulder when she lost control and crashed into a Dodge Ram pulling a camper trailer.
The Corolla went off the road, rolled once and Johnson was thrown from the car. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Colorado State Patrol. She was treated for moderate injuries.
The Ram was being driven by 35-year-old Michael Engebrecht of La Junta. Engebrecht's vehicle rolled. He was taken by helicopter to the hospital with serious injuries.
The passengers of the Ram were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Lauren Engebrecht,38, was treated for minor injuries. Her 8-year-old daughter was treated for serious injuries. Her 13-year-old daughter was treated for moderate injuries. Her 14-year-old son was treated for minor injuries.
Johnson is being charged with two counts of vehicular assault (DUI), and two counts of vehicular assault (reckless). She is expected to be taken to jail once released from the hospital.