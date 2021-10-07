Colorado Springs police arrested a driver suspected of driving under the influence during a rollover crash Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded near the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and Hancock Expressway around 5 a.m. after a vehicle crashed into a light pole and caused a secondary crash, officers said. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

A vehicle was reported travelling south in the northbound lanes prior to the crash, officers said, but did not confirm that this was the vehicle that was involved in the original crash.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, police said.

All lanes reopened as of 5:38 a.m., police said.

Officers did not release the name of the person arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.