A 32-year-old man suspected of drunken driving died Thursday, nearly two weeks after he was injured in a crash at South Chelton and Airport roads, police said.
Mark A. Melvin, 32, of Colorado Springs was driving a Ford Escort south on Chelton on Oct. 27 when he reportedly ran a red light and was struck broadside by a westbound Chrysler Pacifica, police said. Melvin is suspected of having been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
The Chrysler was occupied by three people, one of whom had a minor injury. The driver of the Chrysler is not expected to face charges, police said.
Melvin's death is the city's 47th traffic fatality this year. The previous record of 43 was set in 1986.