A suspected drunken driver was arrested Thursday afternoon in a series of hit-and-runs that involved a school bus with children aboard, Colorado Springs police said.
The Academy School District 20 bus driver and the three children were not injured in the crash about 4:40 p.m. in northeastern Colorado Springs, police said.
According to the online account, police received reports of three hit-and-run crashes all involving a white 2006 Chevy van.
While investigating, a fourth crash was reported at April Drive and Research Parkway in which the van collided with the school bus.
The van driver, 27-year-old Jorge Ramirez-Calvillo, was arrested on suspicion of causing the crashes and being intoxicated, police said.