(Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department Twitter account) 

A suspected drunken driver accused of causing a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday in southeast Colorado Springs was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and driving under the influence, police said.

Police say the man, Jesus Alvarez-Ramirez, peeled out of Mission Trace Shopping Center at Lakehurst and Jet Wing drives "at a high rate of speed" and immediately lost control of the car, which contained five people. The car flipped onto its side, landing on a tree.

The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. near Jet Wing Drive and South Academy Boulevard.

All five of the vehicle's occupants were taken to hospitals with injuries that ranged from minor to moderate, police said.

Gazette news partner KKTV reports that police shut down multiple lanes of traffic while the crash was being investigated. 

