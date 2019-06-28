Colorado Springs police arrested a man early Friday morning who is accused of stealing and crashing a car that he thought was his.
According to police, 21-year-old Ignacio Medina was “convinced” a woman was getting into his car, even though she showed him her car keys and pointed out that her car had out of state license plates, reports Gazette news partner KKTV. This happened at the parking garage on Kiowa Street near Nevada Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Friday.
Police said Medina was “still sure” that it was his car, so he forcibly pulled the real owner out as she was about to drive away and punched her before driving off in her car.
Police say Medina hit a parked car and almost hit a person walking. He then ditched the car and tried to run away, but police were able to catch him.
Police found Medina’s car, which was the same make, model and color of the victim’s, on a different floor of the parking garage. Officers said Medina appeared to be drunk and was taken to jail. He’s facing numerous charges, including robbery.
The woman suffered minor injuries, according to police.