A driver suspected of driving under the influence crashed on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday night, severely injuring a passenger in the vehicle, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police responded to a crash on southbound I-25 slightly north of the Lake Avenue exit around 9:50 p.m. where the driver of a BMW sedan lost control, hit the guardrail on the left side of the road, crossed the road hitting the median barrier, then weaved back across the road and crashed into a ditch, police said.
Medics arrived and treated the driver and passenger who were taken to the hospital. The passenger suffered serious injuries, officers said.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.
The highway was shut down for several hours, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.