A man suspected of driving under the influence crashed into a traffic control signal pole and caused a second crash late Sunday night, Colorado Springs police said.

Around 11 p.m., the driver, identified as Richard Beaudoin, struck the pole at the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Flintridge Drive in northeast Colorado Springs. Fire and medical crews extracted Beaudoin and transported the driver to the hospital around 11:40 p.m.

Just after the first incident, another driver crashed into the downed traffic pole, police said.

Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, police said. The intersection was shut down for several hours while crews removed the pole but has since reopened as of 6:30 a.m., according to Gazette news partner KKTV.