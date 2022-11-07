A driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing into several cars, a security guard and a residence lawn Monday morning in northeast Colorado Springs, according to police.

The driver hit several parked cars near the New Summit Charter School, located near Union Boulevard and Lexington Drive in the Briargate area, before striking a security guard, police said. The incident was reported just before 7:50 a.m.

The entity the guard works for is unknown, but police said the guard was not badly hurt.

The driver then made their way up Union Jack Way before careening onto a utility box in the front yard of a home. According to Gazette news partner KKTV, the driver was taken to the hospital but is "expected to be fine."

Police said the driver was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence.