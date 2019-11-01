A suspected drunk driver plowed his Ford truck through the front yard of a residence in eastern Colorado Springs early Friday, police said.

Victor Rodriguez, 26, was booked into jail and is being held on suspicion of driving under the influence and other traffic charges, police said.

When officers arrived to the home about 12:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Boulder Street, they found the truck with severe damage to the front. Rodriguez, who was alone in the car at the time, was brought to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe Rodriguez was driving southbound on Walnut Street, failed to stop at the stop sign at West Boulder Street and continued onto the yard.

The house was not damaged and no one was inside at the time, police said.

Court records show Rodriguez was accused of stalking, causing emotional distress, in February.