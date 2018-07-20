The owners of a business hit by an alleged drunk driver say they were about to have their grand opening in a little more than a week.
Now they'll be cleaning up a huge mess.
It happened at Re-Bath on 8th and Main in Pueblo. Owner, Rick Patterson, got an early morning call Friday, about a car in his business. There was broken glass and brick everywhere, and parts of the showroom were torn to pieces.
"You know, it's just stuff. Stuff can be replaced. No one got killed anyway, and none of our employees or customers were in here when it happened," he said.
Pueblo Police say before the crash, officers got a call about a man driving recklessly in the area. As officers were trying to stop the car, the driver lost control and hit the building. The driver and a passenger allegedly tried to run away but officers caught them.