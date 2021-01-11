Suspected drunk driver crashes into Colorado Springs townhome, hits gas meter

Colorado Springs police believe a man was speeding and had been drinking when he reportedly crashed into a townhome and hit its gas meter.
The crash happened just after midnight Friday near the intersection of Union and Fountain boulevards. Investigators say the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was heading southbound on Union when he lost control and struck the building.
“He jumped the curb and flew in the air. Sparks were flying everywhere,” said Cory Ard.
Ard witnessed the crash while driving a friend home.
“I saw this gray car come speeding down,” Ard said. “He immediately turned left, just made a crazy left turn.”
Ard says he pulled over and helped the driver get out of the car, then dragged him down the hill away from the wreckage. He immediately smelled gas.
