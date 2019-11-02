A man suspected of driving drunk was arrested by Colorado Springs police Saturday morning after causing a three-car pileup near the Citadel Crossing Shopping Center.

About midnight, police said a white SUV being driven by 38-year-old Maes Archuleta was seen driving erratically near East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard. Police said Archuleta began weaving in and out of traffic when officers tried stopping him, leading police to call off the chase.

Minutes later, the SUV was found in a three-car crash at Galley Road and North Academy Boulevard, police said. Officers said Archuleta sped through a red light in an attempt to evade police, where he slammed into two other vehicles. No one in the other vehicles was seriously injured, police said, but one woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Archuleta was tossed from the SUV during the crash, and taken to a hospital for injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of driving intoxicated and other traffic charges, police said.

