A suspected drunken driver was arrested Thursday afternoon in a series of hit-and-runs, including one that involved a school bus with children aboard, Colorado Springs police said. 

The Academy School District 20 bus driver and the three children were not injured in the crash about 4:40 p.m. in northeastern Colorado Springs, police said.

According to the online account, police received reports of three hit-and-run crashes all involving a white 2006 Chevy van.

While investigating, a fourth crash was reported at April Drive and Research Parkway in which the van collided with the school bus.

The van driver, 27-year-old Jorge Ramirez-Calvillo, was arrested on suspicion of causing the crashes and being intoxicated, police said. 

