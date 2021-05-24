FOUNTAIN — A suspected car thief sustained life-threatening injuries Monday after being shot by a sheriff's deputy in a park, which the man swam across a creek to reach in a bid to outrun the law, officials said.
The man, who appeared to have a firearm, was approached by a Fountain police officer, who suspected him of car theft, at the Love's Country Store in Fountain around 3:30 p.m. The suspect fled, swimming across Fountain Creek and eventually reaching Willow Springs Ponds, Lt. James Vidmar of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said at a Monday night press conference.
It was there that law enforcement began negotiating with the man, who was shot at least once by a sheriff's deputy several hours later. It is not known if the suspect fired a weapon.
No officers were injured, Vidmar said.
"During the negotiations, several attempts to de-escalate the situation were made, including the use of less-than-lethal munitions," he said.
The suspect was immediately given medical aid and taken to a local hospital, Vidmar said.
Further information will be provided by the Colorado Springs Police Department, which is investigating, he added.
Mesa Ridge Parkway was closed from I-25 to Highway 85 on Monday afternoon and evening while officers searched for the man.