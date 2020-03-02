A suspected car thief who fired a gun while fleeing police Monday was shot and seriously wounded by an officer, authorities said.
The man is in serious condition.
Just before 8 a.m., police received reports of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of East Kiowa Street, said Fountain police spokeswoman Lisa Schneider. The Fountain police officer, who worked on a regional task force crackdown on auto theft, tracked the vehicle to Terrace Road, near Mesa Road and Uintah Street and ordered the man to get out of the car, Schneider said.
The armed man got out of the car and ran into a residential area along High Point Lane, she said. The suspect fired his weapon and an officer returned fire, firing “at least once shot,” she said.
The officer was not injured and was placed on paid administrative leave, per police policy following an officer-involved shooting.
The task force, also known as BATTLE, consists of sheriff's deputies, city police and Colorado State Patrol officers.
Authorities have not identified the officer or the suspect.
