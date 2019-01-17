A man who died after shots were fired during a struggle with Colorado Springs police officers Saturday morning near Motor City has been identified as Bill Gerald Akes.
Akes, 48, who was on probation for car theft, was armed with a hatchet, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday. Shootings involving law enforcement officers are typically investigated by a neutral agency to avoid a conflict of interest.
The Coroner's Office is still working to determine the cause of Akes' death, the Sheriff’s Office said.
No officers were injured, police said.
Officers were investigating a report of a suspicious man in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Elevate Apartment Homes at 340 Crestone Lane when a violent struggle erupted just before 5:30 a.m.
The Coroner's Office is asking Katie Thomas Akes to call 390-2450 regarding his death.