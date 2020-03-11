A suspected car thief who was critically injured in a shootout with Colorado Springs police March 2 was identified by authorities Wednesday as 22-year-old Tyler Frisch.

He remains hospitalized but his condition has become stable, according to a police statement. Frisch was initially taken to a hospital with serious injures after a Fountain officer fired at least one shot at him.

Police received reports of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of East Kiowa Street just before 8 a.m. March 2, Fountain police spokeswoman Lisa Schneider said. The Fountain officer, who was part of a regional task force cracking down on auto theft, tracked the vehicle to Terrace Road near Mesa Road and Uintah Street west of Interstate 25, and ordered Frisch to get out of the car, Schneider said.

Authorities said Frisch, who was armed, got out of the car near a daycare center and ran into a residential area along High Point Lane. Frisch fired at the officer, according to a statement from Fountain police.

The officer, who has not been identified, was uninjured. The officer was placed on paid administrative leave, per police policy following an officer-involved shooting.

