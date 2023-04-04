An armed, suspected car thief was arrested on Tuesday by Fountain police after leading them on a chase that ended when the suspect's vehicle got stuck in a field, according to a Tuesday news release.

Joseph Lollar, 23, of Pueblo, faces a number of felony and misdemeanor charges including aggravated motor vehicle theft, reckless driving and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers tried to stop a vehicle with no license plates in the 300 block on North Santa Fe Avenue, but the driver took off “recklessly at a high rate of speed,” officials said. The officers followed, but stopped chasing for safety reasons when the vehicle approached Interstate 25.

Police spotted the vehicle driving toward a gravel pit and made another attempt to pull it over.

“The vehicle drove into a field and got stuck in the sand,” the release stated.

The driver reportedly reached into the back of the car and grabbed a black object before running away, leaving two female passengers behind, police said. The passengers were detained, but later released “pending further investigation.”

Police found the driver, later identified as Lollar, shortly after setting up a perimeter, according to the release. As officers followed Lollar’s path, they found a loaded pistol on the ground. Officers confirmed the car had been stolen out of Pueblo.

Lollar was convicted of criminally negligent homicide in 2019, officials said.