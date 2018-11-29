Deputies are searching for three women suspected of breaking into a home in the Security-Widefield area in mid-October and using the victim's credit and debit cards, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported.
Sometime late Oct. 11 or early Oct. 12, burglars entered the victim's home in the 500 block of Holly Drive through an unsecured window and stole a Smith and Wesson .380 pistol, a computer, an iPod and a wallet containing credit and debit cards and personal identifying information.
The burglars went to to the bank and withdrew $900 from the victim's checking account, then tried to withdraw $800, the Sheriff's Office said. One of the women used the victim’s Lowe's credit card for unauthorized transactions, including making payments on the card using someone else's checking account.
The Sheriff's Office is searching for two vehicles in connection with the crimes: a black sedan — possibly a 90's Honda Accord with gray primer hood and white/light gray spoiler — and a white Dodge pickup with license plate BNM005 or CBK661.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Glenn Boarman at 719-390-5555 or GlennBoarman@elpasoco.com.