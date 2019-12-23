Colorado Springs police found an alleged bank robber at a downtown coffee shop Monday, who decided to spread some Christmas cheer before police found him.
A bank near East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Tejon Street was robbed about 12:30 p.m., according to police. The robber, later identified as David Wayne Oliver, allegedly threatened the teller with a weapon and left with an unknown amount of cash, police said.
Gazette news partner, KKTV, interviewed a witness that said Oliver tossed the stolen money in the street, yelling "merry Christmas."
Oliver, 65, was found a short time later, sitting in front of a nearby coffee shop and arrested, according to police.
"He started throwing the money out of the bag and said 'Merry Christmas!'...so everyone picked it up and gave it back to the teller. A festive robbery, as far as robberies go."