Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot Sunday at a home in south Colorado Springs.
Police found Alexis Sanchez, 30, with a fatal gunshot wound to his chest after responding to a shooting at 3853 Westmeadow Drive, a police affidavit shows.
William Garcia, an acquaintance of Sanchez, was taken to the El Paso County jail after witnesses told police he fired the fatal shot. He was held on suspicion of manslaughter, police said.
According to a police affidavit, Sanchez was in a bedroom playing video games when he was shot. Detectives interviewed three of his acquaintances who saw the shooting.
One witness told police Garcia began "messing around" with a Glock pistol after finding it in a drawer and pointed it at different parts of the house.
The witness said he heard a gunshot and saw Garcia with the gun in his hand, police said.
Garcia told detectives the gun went off after he dropped it on the kitchen floor.
The El Paso County Coroner's Office will determine the manner of death. In the meantime, Colorado Springs police will investigate the shooting as a homicide, said spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik.
Part of the investigation, according to Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly, involves deciding whether the discharge of the weapon was caused by a complete disregard for others' safety or was unintentional.
"It's not an uncommon thing for us to sort out," he said.
In 2018, five El Paso County residents died from reckless use of a firearm.