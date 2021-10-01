Pueblo police are searching for 31-year-old Nicholas Tumblin, who they say is the lead suspect in a pair of Monday morning shootings.
Just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, police found a man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound in the 200 block of East 3rd Street, police said. The man died later at a hospital. He has since been identified as 36-year-old Eric Trujillo.
Two hours later, police said they found a different man who had been shot at Sancho's Bar & Grill at 628 E. 4th St. That man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
Following an investigation, police have identified Tumblin as the suspect in both shootings. He was wanted on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Tumblin is a parole client with previous arrests and is armed and dangerous, police said.
Anyone with information about Tumblin's whereabouts or either incident is encouraged to call 719-553-2502 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).