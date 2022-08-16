A suspect in a bank robbery in north Colorado Springs Monday afternoon has not been arrested, according to Colorado Springs police.

Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to a bank in the 1100 block of West Garden of the Gods Road for a reported robbery.

Police said an unidentified male suspect entered the bank and demanded money before fleeing with an "undisclosed amount of cash." No one was injured during the robbery, officials said.

Police are actively investigating the incident, and encourage anyone with information to contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.