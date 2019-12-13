shooting 121219

A man was hospitalized Thursday night after being shot near Old Colorado City, Colorado Springs police said.

About 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of two men fighting near South 13th Street and Colorado Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

A suspect was seem leaving on foot. No arrests have been announced.

An initial call indicated that a person may have been stabbed as well, but police said they didn't find a stabbing victim.

