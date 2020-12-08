Colorado Springs police have identified a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 52-year-old woman in October, according to a news release.
Miguel Ulice Solis-Zuniga, 27, is being sought for felony hit-and-run in connection with the death of Rosalinda Jacquez, who died in a crash just after midnight Oct. 29 at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway, police said.
Jacquez was trying to turn left onto Hancock from the northbound lanes of Academy when her car was sideswiped by a black pickup truck, according to an earlier report. The driver of the pickup ran, leaving his truck at the scene, before police could arrive. Jacquez, the only occupant of her Honda sedan, died at the scene.
Solis-Zuniga, who police believe may still be in the area, is approximately 5’8” tall and 168 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He is reportedly affiliated with local construction and drywall businesses, police said.
Anyone with information about Solis-Zuniga’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.