Colorado Springs police were searching for a 28-year-old man Tuesday who they said is a suspect in a shooting that left one woman injured. 

Officers on Monday found a woman with a gunshot graze wound after they responded to what they called a "domestic" incident at the 7900 block of Antelope Valley Point in northeast Colorado Springs. The woman, whose name was not released, told police she was confronted by her ex-boyfriend, James McGuire, before being shot. 

Police said McGuire threatened a friend of the woman's, who was involved in the dispute, with a pistol.

McGuire is wanted on suspicion of felony menacing and violating a protection order, court records show.

Anyone with information regarding McGuire's whereabouts were asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-643-7867. 

