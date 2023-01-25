A person walking in Pueblo was stabbed by an unidentified suspect in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 2:12 a.m. to the 2300 block of Alma Avenue, where they encountered a victim who had been attacked and stabbed in the arm, according to a release from the Pueblo Police Department.

The victim was walking when he allegedly witnessed a man walking in front of him and yelling to himself. The victim allegedly attempted to cross the street when the suspect approached him, making threatening statements.

The suspect chased the victim, which lead the victim to defend himself with a baton, police said. During the alleged altercation, the victim was stabbed in the arm, according to the release.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 20s or early 30s with a bald head. He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants. Police also said the suspect is thought to have small facial tattoos.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the suspect is asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or, to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.