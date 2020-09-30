A 33-year-old man is being sought in a shooting Wednesday morning south of Colorado Springs in which a person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Zachary Joseph Brockmann, the suspect in the shooting around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Crestridge Avenue, was described by the Sheriff's Office as armed and dangerous.
After receiving a call of shots fired in the area, deputies found a victim bleeding heavily from a single gunshot wound, spokeswoman Deborah Mynatt said. Deputies performed first aid on the victim until the paramedics arrived, according to Mynatt.
The victim, whose identity and gender were not released, was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that deputies termed "non-life-threatening."