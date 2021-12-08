The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs police said.
Officers responded to the 1700 block of Herd Street to a burglary- in-progress call around 2:30 a.m., police said.
After arrival, a suspect reportedly confronted officers with a knife. At least one officer fired at least one shot, killing the suspect, police said.
Joseph Matthew Hardison, a neighbor who lives across the street, said he woke up to give his son a bottle when he thought he saw Christmas lights lighting up the block.
"It was a whole bunch more than Christmas lights," Hardison said.
He went outside and saw 12 police cars and officers putting up caution tape around the block, Hardison said.
No officers nor residents of the home were injured during the altercation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.