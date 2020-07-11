Colorado State Patrol said one person is dead after leading law enforcement on a chase near Monument, breaking into a house and firing on state troopers and El Paso County sheriff's deputies Saturday evening.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the vehicle pursuit lead to a foot pursuit, and sheriff's deputies responded to the call to assist. Gazette news partner KKTV reported that after 5 p.m. Colorado State Troopers responded to a call near Larkspur. When troopers tried to stop the car, the driver exited off Interstate 25 and crashed into a guardrail.
The suspect reportedly got of the vehicle, and attempted to car-jack another vehicle before fleeing on foot.
State troopers said the suspect ran into an occupied home before firing at least one shot. A state trooper and an El Paso County sheriff's deputy both returned fire, according to the Sheriff's Office. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KKTV.
State Patrol initially reported that one person was taken into custody after a pursuit with an armed suspect.
No law enforcement officers were injured. No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with Gazette.com for updates.