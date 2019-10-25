A man accused of fleeing from sheriff's deputies in a beat-up pickup and plowing through at least a dozen cars in three separate crashes will face additional charges, authorities said.

Caleb Miles, 31, faces the following charges: aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, false imprisonment, reckless driving and domestic violence, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Deputies arrested Miles and Brooke Macklin, 19, on Oct. 18 following a high-speed police chase across the county that caused three crashes along Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Deputies started to chase the duo in their pickup after a woman alerted them that someone she knew was stealing gasoline from her car in the Safeway parking lot on McLaughlin Road, the Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said Miles and Macklin fled from East Blaney Road and Garret Road, in eastern El Paso County, all the way to Austin Bluffs Parkway, crossing jurisdictional lines between the county and the city of Colorado Springs.

After dispatch confirmed the vehicle was stolen, sheriff’s deputies started to chase the truck, the Sheriff's Office said. Four sheriff's vehicles were involved in the chase, hitting speeds up to 60 mph.

After plowing through more than a dozen cars, deputies pried Miles and Macklin from the pickup's cab at North Academy Boulevard, a witness's cellphone video shows.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies knew both suspects and that they were looking for them earlier that day based on information they received that linked the duo to violent crimes throughout the county.

Miles had several open warrants, including felony vehicular eluding, theft, obstruction, criminal mischief, driving under restraint, license plate violations, criminal trespassing, violation of bail bond conditions and multiple counts of motor vehicle theft, the Sheriff's Office said. Macklin had an open warrant for failure to comply.

One deputy was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, the Sheriff's Office said. A woman whose car was slammed by the pickup was taken to the hospital for a heart condition, a witness said. No other serious injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspects could still face additional charges, the sheriff's office said.