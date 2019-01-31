A man sought in the theft of 13 handguns from a Big R store in El Paso County was arrested Thursday night after allegedly backing his vehicle through a fence onto Airport Road and colliding with another vehicle while trying to escape police officers and federal agents.
Colorado Springs police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents went to the 300 block of Gahart Drive about 6 p.m. apparently hoping to find the gun thief. The man, whose name hasn't been released, was taken into custody after the crash. No severe injuries were reported, but a woman was taken to a hospital for observation.
Airport Road was closed in both directions between North Murray Boulevard and Copper Springs View for hours after the crash.
A burglar broke into the store at 14155 E. U.S. 24 at 6:11 a.m. Sunday, an ATF news release says. He used an ax maul to smash a locked gun case.
A $5,000 reward was being offered by ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the burglar.