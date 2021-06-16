El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrested 34-year-old Jonathan Dykas Wednesday afternoon, who was allegedly involved in a West Colorado Ave. shooting on June 10.
The arrest came as a result of an investigation in which deputies identified Dykas as a suspect in the non-fatal shooting of a man in the 3400 block of W. Colorado Ave., just off Highway 24 between Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs, at about 6:30 p.m. last Thursday.
The individual shot in the incident was provided emergency medical care on scene, and was then taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The operation that brought Dykas into custody was carried out with members of the Regional Fugitives Unit and the sheriff's office's tactical support and K-9 units.
Deputies said those with information regarding the investigation can call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Investigations tip line at 719-520-6666.