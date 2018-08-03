Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of Colorado Springs police officer Cem Duzel, who was "gravely wounded" early Thursday in a shootout.
He also faces charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and felony menacing, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. He is being held without bond.
Court records show Al Khammasi had spent time in jail for convictions on driving while intoxicated and trespassing in a dwelling in 2013, and misdemeanor assault in 2017.
A Facebook profile purportedly belonging to him says he started working at Peak Vista Community, a Colorado Springs health center, on July 24, but a spokeswoman for the health centers said they have no record of him being a current or past employee.
The Sheriff’s Office was seeking anyone with information about Al Khammasi to call their tip line at 719-520-6666 or leave an anonymous tip with Pikes Peak Crimestoppers at 719-634-7867.
Duzel, a five-year veteran assigned to the Sand Creek Division, remains in critical condition at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Duzel and other officers were responding to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood east of the Olympic Training Center shortly after 2:45 a.m. Thursday when they encountered Al Khammasi in the 2300 block of East Boulder Street, El Paso County sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.
Al Khammasi pulled a handgun and started shooting at officers, who fired back, Kirby said. He suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and also was being treated at Memorial Central, Kirby said.
