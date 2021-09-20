El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman suspected of shooting a man in the chest last week in a neighborhood east of Colorado Springs.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Xochilt Brown after responding to a shooting in the 7100 block of Omaha Boulevard about 2:47 a.m. Friday, deputies said.

Deputies said they found a woman outside her home and a man outside another home with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Emergency responders took the man to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition, deputies said.

After the initial investigation, deputies booked Brown in the El Paso County jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault and child abuse, deputies said.