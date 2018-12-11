Authorities have identified the man suspected of kidnapping a woman from a Walmart parking lot in Falcon, sexually assaulting her and then committing suicide when police tried to arrest him in Aurora.
Michael Kekauwa Keliiholokai, 38, shot himself in the head Friday night at his home in the 1200 block of South Zeno Circle, the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.
Keliiholokai had barricaded himself in his home when El Paso County sheriff's deputies and Aurora police SWAT officers arrived, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby.
On Dec. 5, a woman loaded groceries into her vehicle outside the Walmart at 11550 Meridian Market View. While she returned her cart, a man got into the unlocked vehicle and pointed a handgun at her when she returned, the Sheriff’s Office said.
He forced her to drive to a remote location, sexually assaulted her and then ordered her to drive back to the Walmart and park behind the store, authorities said.
The kidnapping and assault in Falcon was the second time a stranger accosted a shopper outside a local store recently. On Nov. 24, a sex offender armed with a knife tried to get into a vehicle at a King Soopers in Monument. That man was arrested shortly afterward.