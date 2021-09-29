The suspect in a Saturday night shooting at the 27th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival has turned himself in, police announced Wednesday night.

Victor Villalobos, 18, surrendered to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pueblo police said in a release. Villalobos was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder in a shooting that took place in the 100 block of South Union Avenue around 10:44 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Villalobos allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim after an altercation. The victim, a man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“He is in critical condition but should live,” Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said Sunday afternoon.

Police are still looking for information about this incident. Those who have a tip are encouraged to call 719-553-2502 or call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).