A man accused of raping and killing a woman in Old Colorado City in 1988 when he was 15 years old is mentally fit to stand trial, a judge ruled on Friday.
James Edward Papol, 46, who authorities say has been tied by DNA to the three-decade-old murder of Mary Lynn Vialpando, was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation after he went without his antipsychotic medication for more than a week at the El Paso County jail in late February.
Papol’s attorneys did not object Friday when 4th Judicial District Judge Robin Chittum deemed Papol mentally competent based on an assessment of him last month at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo.
“He’s back to who we knew him to be before,” said defense lawyer Richard Bednarski, who requested that Papol be evaluated in March. At the time, Bednarski said Papol’s mental state had declined because he hadn’t consistently been given the antipsychotic drug he takes to ease the symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
In the six months following Papol’s September arrest, he was without his prescribed medication for four periods, each of which lasted days, jail records have shown.
But those issues have since been addressed, Bednarski said on Friday. The jail’s health care contractor, Armor Correctional Health Services, has provided Papol with his medications since he returned to the jail last month following the evaluation at the Pueblo hospital, records show.
Under a court order, the jail and its health care provider will continue to provide documentation showing that Papol is consistently given the drugs. “Obviously, that’s going to be the key going forward,” Bednarski said.
At the time of Papol’s arrest, he had been held in a maximum security wing at the Pueblo hospital for 16 years, his attorneys previously said in court. He had been receiving care there after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in a pair of robberies committed in 2002.
Vialpando was beaten, raped and stabbed to death and left in an alley near 26th Street. The slaying was a mystery for decades, until a routine search by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation matched the DNA found on her body with Papol’s profile in a law enforcement database.
The victim’s daughter, Coral Vialpando, sat in the courtroom for part of the hearing, holding a photo of her slain mother.
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Dan May asked that Papol be ordered to enter a plea on Friday on the charges he faces for Vialpando’s death. Those counts include three charges of first-degree murder, each under a different theory of how the crime unfolded.
“We have waited for 30 years. I don’t know why we have to wait any longer,” Cythnia Renkel, the slain woman’s sister, told the court.
But Chittum agreed to give the defense more time before Papol enters a plea, setting arraignment for June 21.