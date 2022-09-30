A person who robbed a bank in northern Colorado Springs on Thursday afternoon is still at large, police said.

At 1:13 p.m,. officers responded to a reported bank robbery in the 1200 block of InterQuest Parkway. An unidentified person had entered the bank and demanded money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867, police said.