A Colorado Springs man wanted for killing two people and wounding a third in a violent rampage told a friend he wanted to “go out with a bang” before police found him dead inside a Stratton Meadows home Tuesday, a witness said.
As police searched for Kyree Davon Howard-Walker Tuesday morning, he knocked on the front door of a friend’s house, 1022 Florence Ave., said Donna Gonzalez, whose sister, Crystal lives there.
Crystal Gonzalez who had been friends with Howard-Walker for about 10 years, let him and his girlfriend, Serena Sublett, inside at about 10 a.m., but called the police shortly after, Donna Gonzalez said.
About three hours later, a dozen police cars and an armored SWAT vehicle swarmed the neighborhood. Crystal and Donna drove down the street, Donna Gonzalez said.
“I was just worried because my sister said Kyree wasn’t going to let the police take him (alive),” Donna Gonzalez said.
After a two-hour standoff with police, Sublett emerged from the house and was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant, police said. Inside the home, police found Howard-Walker dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Howard-Walker had barricaded himself in the bathroom, Donna Gonzalez said.
Donna Gonzalez described Howard-Walker as a “nice guy” when he wasn’t using drugs. But when high on meth, he often became paranoid, she said.
According to court documents, Howard-Walker told a friend he was "going to kill someone.” unless he could get out of Colorado.
The friend, a 25-year-old who met Howard-Walker in "juvie," told police that he didn’t believe the homicidal threat but later called authorities to identify Howard-Walker when he saw his photo on the news.
Donna Gonzalez said Howard-Walker was on parole from an earlier conviction.
Howard-Walker’s crime spree began when he fatally shot a man, later identified as 39-year-old Eugene Pischke, Saturday morning near Fort Carson, police said.
His rampage continued through the evening when he shot at cars downtown, striking a driver in the face. He is also accused of stealing a car from both scenes.
Heather Westbrook, 38, was driving northbound on Wahsatch Avenue Saturday afternoon when she saw two men walking in the median, she told The Gazette. One of them jumped into the road and fired a single round toward her, she remembered. He tried to stop the car, but Westbrook sped off with “tunnel vision.”
“My windows were down,” Westbrook recalled. “I was close enough to the gun when it went off that I could feel the heat from it … My first thought was ‘There is no way this is happening; This is not my day, we’re not doing this,’” and that’s when I hit the gas. It was just so unreal ... I got out completely unscathed.”
Later Saturday night, police found Carl Thompson, 28, fatally shot in the 4300 block of Fountain Springs Grove. Police believe the previous shootings and carjackings are linked to Thompson’s death.
Howard-Walker had been sentenced to 13 years in prison after a jury convicted him for for a 2013 burglary in Colorado Springs. He sought relief from the Colorado Court of Appeals, which denied his request for a new trial.
But in July, the state Supreme Court reversed his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the appellate court ruling.
Instead of going to trial again, Howard-Walker pleaded guilty in September to trespassing and was sentenced to five year in prison, court documents stated. He was paroled on Nov. 1, according to state prison spokeswoman Annie Skinner.
Three witnesses told police another person accompanied Howard-Walker as he carjacked cars Saturday, court records show.
Video surveillance obtained by police corroborates the witness accounts, according to the records, but police couldn’t confirm whether they were searching for a second suspect in the crime spree.