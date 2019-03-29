A suspected killer turned himself in Friday night in the Denver metro area, two days after Colorado Springs police say he fatally shot his next-door neighbor after a dispute that apparently began over an “aggressive animal.”
James William Hanlon II, 53, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Gary Dolce. Dolce, 63, who was shot several times, was found in the 1800 block of Rimwood Drive.
No one appeared to be home Friday at either Hanlon’s or Dolce’s homes on the quiet, residential street near the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs where the suspect and victim lived side by side. The word “murderer” had been spray-painted Friday on the garage door of Hanlon’s home.
Dolce, who worked at Loonees Comedy Corner as a computer tech, was the lead guitar player in a local band named Bullitt Breed.
“He loved his dogs and family,” the band posted on its Facebook page. “He was a very talented musician, a good man, and we will miss him very much.”
Dolce provided investigators with evidence against his killer by recording the confrontation on his cellphone, according to an arrest affidavit.
The phone — still recording — was found beside his body by an AMR medical tech who viewed the video and turned it over to police.
In the video, a blue sport utility vehicle is seen driving up to the curb by a man later identified by police as Hanlon. The man in the SUV calls the cellphone holder “stupid,” then a gun appears held by a hand wearing a disposable plastic glove. Several shots are fired, and Dolce falls to the ground saying, “Oh my god,” over and over.
A second volley of shots is heard on the recording, but is not on video. A car door slamming can be heard, then the sound of a vehicle driving off.
The shooting was reported at 6:24 p.m. Less than an hour earlier, at 5:38 p.m., Hanlon had been cited by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for having an “aggressive animal,” the affidavit says.
In an audio recording of the citation by Animal Law Enforcement, Hanlon and the animal control officer are heard going back and forth about Hanlon’s “duty to restrain animals and having a dangerous dog.”
They also are heard talking about the fence separating Hanlon’s and Dolce’s properties, and Hanlon says, “Well, maybe he just needs his ass kicked. Maybe that will help. I’ve done that before, that will sometimes get your neighbors to back off.”
Later, Hanlon is heard saying, “We’re just gonna kick his ass, that’s all we’re gonna do. Next time I see him, I’ll just kick his ass. ... I guarantee you once he gets his ass kicked, that will be the end of it.”
The threats were not reported to police because the animal control officer believed they had succeeded in calming Hanlon, said Gretchen Pressley, Humane Society spokeswoman.
Animal Law Enforcement officers “are trained in de-escalation techniques and safely navigating confrontations,” Pressley said.
“If we perceive a threat to our officers or anyone else in the situation, we will call the police,” Pressley wrote in an email. “In this case, by the end of the citation ... there was no perceived threat.”
The complaint against Hanlon says a Great Dane-type dog broke through a fence and was acting aggressively, Pressley said. The victim, whose name wasn’t released, “was afraid of being attacked or that his dogs would be attacked.” Hanlon was cited for one count each of duty to restrain an animal and having a dangerous animal.
Before Hanlon turned himself in, police warned that he was considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
The Gazette’s Lisa Walton contributed to this report.