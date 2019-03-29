Colorado Springs police announced Friday that James W. Hanlon, the suspect in Wednesday's fatal shooting of his neighbor Gary Dolce, may have left Colorado.
Hanlon is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, police said. He could be driving a dark blue 2018 Toyota 4Runner with Colorado license plate CCW-619. A photo of Hanlon will be released after a photo lineup with witnesses is complete, police department spokesman Lt. Howard Black said Friday.
Police identified Hanlon, 53, on Thursday as the suspected shooter and warned that he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. He is being sought on suspicion of first-degree murder.
The shooting happened Wednesday evening at a house in the 1800 block of Rimwood Drive, near the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Dolce, 63, was found lying in the road with a cell phone near his body. The phone had a recording of the events leading up to the shooting, the arrest affidavit said.