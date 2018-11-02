A man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in a fatal shooting early Thursday morning in a downtown Colorado Springs parking garage.
Timothy Key, 27, turned himself in to authorities Friday in the shooting death of Jaylon Morgan, 26, according to Colorado Springs police.
Key is being held at the El Paso County jail on $50,000 bond.
The shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. in the UMB parking lot near Cascade Avenue and Kiowa Street. Security camera footage showed two cars and several people around them when some some sort of commotion took place, and four people jumped into one vehicle and fled, according to a nearby business owner who viewed the footage, but didn’t want their name printed for fear of reprisals.
As the others fled, one person is seen lying on their back, with another person standing over them and making a phone call.
The shooting left Morgan's family in shock on Friday.
“When you were around him, it was never a dull moment,” said Morgan’s cousin, Vincent Archuleta, of Pueblo. “He had the biggest heart out of anybody I could meet … just liked to live life in the moment, and make sure he lived it to the fullest.”
He was born in Pueblo and attended Pueblo South High School, where “he was more intellectual than sporty,” said his grandmother, Joanne Morgan.
He had recently started an apprenticeship to become an electrician, and visited his grandmother a couple weeks ago.
“He was all excited, making plans about once he finishes this part of his apprenticeship, he was going to be a journeyman lineman and travel all over the country to help when they have disasters,” Joanne Morgan said. “That’s what he wanted to do.
“So, that got cut short."