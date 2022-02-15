A woman who has been wanted in connection with a November 2019 incident in which 26 children were found neglected in a basement behind a false wall at a child care center, was arrested earlier this month, based on inmate records from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office's booking records, 33-year-old Katelynne Nelson was arrested Feb. 1 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, child abuse and obstructing a peace officer among other charges. Nelson was one of a handful of suspects allegedly involved in a child abuse incident in 2019 where police found a basement that held 26 children, all under the age of 2. Many of the children had soiled or wet diapers and were sweaty and thirsty, according to an arrest affidavit.
Nelson was an employee of Carla Faith alongside Christina Swauger and Valerie Fresquez. Faith ran Play Mountain Place at 838 E. Willamette Ave. and Counterpoint School at 610 E. Willamette Ave, both of which closed following the incident.
The children were found at Play Mountain Place after Faith told a police officer that no children were in the home, despite the officer hearing children's music and a child's cry coming from the basement, arrest records show. Another police officer arrived on scene and found a small seam separating the false wall from the actual wall of the Victorian home.
Faith was convicted in August of last year on a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant, 26 charges of misdemeanor child abuse, and another misdemeanor of running a child care facility without a license. She received the maximum sentence of six years for attempting to influence a public servant. She also received 10 months sentences for each count of child abuse but will serve them concurrently with the felony.
Swauger was also convicted on 26 counts of child abuse.