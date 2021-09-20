A man suspected of killing two people at a Colorado Springs fraternal club before firing a gun at others was awaiting extradition Monday after he was arrested and booked into a Florida jail, court records show.

Lamar Taylor, 43, was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, in Miami-Dade County, just before 8 p.m. on Friday, according to inmate records.

He’s being held on an out-of-state felony warrant from Colorado Springs. He's set for a hearing in Florida on Oct. 5, records show.

“There’s no reason to believe he won’t be extradited to Colorado Springs,” police spokesman Jim Sokolik said.

In Florida, where fugitives sought on felony warrants face mandatory return to the state where the crime in question was allegedly committed, the process of extradition often takes one to three months, officials said.

Taylor was identified as a suspect in the shooting at the Elks Lodge at 3680 North Citadel Drive on Sept. 14, five days after it took place. The shooting left two of the lodge’s managers dead following a workplace meeting in the kitchen, court papers in the case said. Police accused Taylor of firing at others in and around the building before fleeing.

Police sought a warrant for Taylor's arrest on suspicion of murder in the deaths of Kevin Patterson and James Love.

Court papers show police investigators think the shooting is tied to the removal of a sign for Taylor's catering business, which is located in the same building as the Elks club.